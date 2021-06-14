Dr. Matthew Ting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Ting, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Ting, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Dr. Ting works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Springfield OB/GYN909 E Montclair St Ste 120, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 882-4466
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ting?
Delivered both of my children. Saved the life of my second by trusting his gut and going a c section after a failed stress test. Baby had a collapsed lung and would have coded if delivered vaginally. Love him and his dry humor.
About Dr. Matthew Ting, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1952334468
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Med Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- University of California at Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ting has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ting accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ting works at
Dr. Ting speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Ting. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ting.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.