Dr. Matthew Tilem, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Tilem works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.