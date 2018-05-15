Dr. Matthew Tilem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tilem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Tilem, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Tilem, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Tilem works at
Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Our experience with Dr. Tilem has been nothing short of amazing. My husband was admitted with Tia's and because of Dr Tilems persistants he was found to have a major blockage in his brain a bypass was performed. Dr. Tilem takes time to listen and pushed hard to treat the issue.
About Dr. Matthew Tilem, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1033202353
Education & Certifications
- Tufts NEMC
- Lahey Clin
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Neurology
