Dr. Matthew Thompson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Memorial Hermann Continuing Care Hospi3043 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77080 Directions (713) 329-7544
Memorial Hermann Medical Group3033 Gessner Rd Ste 1106, Houston, TX 77080 Directions (713) 329-7538
Memorial Hermann Behavorial Health Services7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 510, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 456-8130
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1821178161
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Abilene Christian University
- Addiction Medicine
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
