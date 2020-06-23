Overview

Dr. Matthew Thompson, MD is a Dermatologist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Thompson works at Dermatology/Skin Cancer Center in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.