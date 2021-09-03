Dr. Matthew Thomas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Thomas, DPM
Overview
Dr. Matthew Thomas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Colorado Springs Foot and Ankle Clinic1155 Kelly Johnson Blvd Ste 310, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 574-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
The best, most caring doctor I've been to.
About Dr. Matthew Thomas, DPM
- Podiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104128339
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thomas speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
