Dr. Matthew Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Thomas, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Community Aids Network1231 N Tuttle Ave, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 366-0134
Bayside Center Behavioral Hlth1650 S Osprey Ave, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-7760
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Our daughter put herself in the hospital because she was overly medicated for anxiety and depression. Dr. Thomas was her psychiatrist. He was excellent! He listened to her and helped more than any doctor she has ever had in her life! He found the best treatment for her. We are eternally grateful!
About Dr. Matthew Thomas, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Baylor College Med
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Impulse Control Disorders, Bipolar Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.