Dr. Matthew Tenser, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Tenser, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Usc Neurosurgeons Inc.1520 San Pablo St Ste 3800, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5720
-
2
Keck Hospital of Usc1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was my neurologist at USC Arcadia after I had a minor stroke. His care and attention were excellent. He was calming and reassuring. His visits were informative and friendly. I was pleased to see him every time. He helped me recover. I highly recommend him. Thank you Dr Tenser.
About Dr. Matthew Tenser, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tenser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tenser accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tenser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
