Dr. Matthew Taylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Taylor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ohio County Hospital, Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Locations
Midwest Ear Nose & Throat Head & Neck Surgery of Owensboro Psc2841 New Hartford Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 691-6161
Riverview Surgery Center1276 N PLAZA DR, Rockport, IN 47635 Directions (812) 649-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ohio County Hospital
- Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Taylor has performed surgeries on my son and my husband, as well as being my doctor, and we are incredibly pleased with his abilities and his attention. He is very friendly, knowledgeable, and has always us feel like we were in the best of care. In terms of his practice, the assistant, a girl named Taylor, always acts like she has something better to do than talk to us. She is not friendly, and expels an energy which makes it seem like she hates her job. I certainly can't fault Dr Taylor for this but it is something worth noting. And as some have mentioned, there is usually a wait here. But in terms of care, Dr. Taylor is the best.
About Dr. Matthew Taylor, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1851360994
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
