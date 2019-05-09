Dr. Matthew Taub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Taub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Taub, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.
Locations
Matthew Taub MD PA12309 Pembroke Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 Directions (954) 432-6595
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr Taub. He is extremely thorough and empathetic. He and his staff are warm and compassionate!
About Dr. Matthew Taub, MD
- Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Med College
- UMDNJ
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Ithaca College
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Taub has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taub accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taub has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taub speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Taub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taub.
