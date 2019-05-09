Overview

Dr. Matthew Taub, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Taub works at Leon Egozi, MD in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.