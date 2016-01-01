Dr. Targoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Targoff, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Targoff, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Targoff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Elite Dna Therapy Services LLC4310 Metro Pkwy Ste 205, Fort Myers, FL 33916 Directions (239) 223-2751
-
2
Brian E. Mccarthy Dpm PA11349 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 616-7600
-
3
Elite Dna Therapy Services LLC2230 Venetian Ct Ste 1, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 260-5418
-
4
Southwest Florida Counseling Center1777 Tamiami Trl Ste 201, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Directions (941) 249-4354Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Targoff?
About Dr. Matthew Targoff, DO
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1184666513
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Targoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Targoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Targoff works at
Dr. Targoff has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Targoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Targoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Targoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Targoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Targoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.