Dr. Matthew Talbott, MD

Emergency Medicine
Dr. Matthew Talbott, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Galveston, TX. 

Dr. Talbott works at UTMB in Galveston, TX with other offices in Augusta, GA, Cheraw, SC and Myrtle Beach, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The University of Texas Medical Branch
    301 University Blvd, Galveston, TX 77555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 747-5059
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Mcg Medical Center
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-4467
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Mcleod Health Cheraw
    711 Chesterfield Hwy, Cheraw, SC 29520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 320-5571
  4. 4
    Grand Strand Reg Med Center
    809 82nd Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 692-1752
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mcleod Health Cheraw

About Dr. Matthew Talbott, MD

  • Emergency Medicine
  • English
  • 1679077267
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Talbott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Talbott has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talbott.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talbott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talbott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

