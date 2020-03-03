Dr. Matthew Swelstad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swelstad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Swelstad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Swelstad, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Saint Marys Medical Center.
Dr. Swelstad works at
Locations
-
1
Grand Junction2643 Patterson Rd Ste 506, Grand Junction, CO 81506 Directions (970) 242-8177Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Marys Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- Medicare
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swelstad?
Excellent! Love working with Swelstad. He has been really helpful with any information and with all treatments/procedures I have done with him.
About Dr. Matthew Swelstad, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1215970926
Education & Certifications
- Craniofacial and Pediatric Plastic Surgery - Primary Childrens Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- Plastic Surgery - University of Wisconsin, Madison
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine - M.D.
- University of Wisconsin, Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swelstad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swelstad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swelstad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swelstad works at
Dr. Swelstad has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swelstad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Swelstad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swelstad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swelstad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swelstad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.