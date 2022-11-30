See All Spine Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Matthew Swann, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
5 (59)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Swann, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with North Central Baptist Hospital and Resolute Health Hospital.

Dr. Swann works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    The Orthopaedic Institute
    400 Concord Plaza Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 804-5400
    TSAOG Orthopaedics - Ridgewood
    19138 Us Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 804-5400
    Monday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
    The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group - Medical Center
    2829 Babcock Rd Ste 700, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 281-9595
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    TSAOG Orthopaedics Quarry Area
    3327 Research Plz Ste 404, San Antonio, TX 78235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 804-5400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Central Baptist Hospital
  • Resolute Health Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Adult Scoliosis
Ankle Fracture
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Spine
Back Disorders
Back Impairment
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Back Strain
Back Tumor
Broken Neck
Bursitis
Cavernous Malformation of Spine
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Cervical Herniated Disc
Cervical Hypertrichosis - Peripheral Neuropathy
Cervical Radiculopathy
Cervical Spine Disorders
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Cervical Spondylitis
Cervical Spondylolisthesis
Cervical Sprain
Chronic Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Complex Fractures
Complex Spine Disorders
Compound Fracture
Compression Fracture
Congenital Spine Disorders
Degenerative Disc Disease
Degenerative Scoliosis
Degenerative Spine Disorders
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Dupuytren's Contracture
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Fracture
Fracture Care
Gait Abnormality
Gout
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Disorders
Lower Back Muscle Strain
Lumbar Disc Degeneration
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Lumbar Sprain
Lupus
Metastatic Spinal Cord Cancer
Myelopathy
Neck Bone Trauma
Neck Injuries
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Pain
Neck Sprain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Neck Tumor
Neurogenic Claudication (NC)
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pediatric Spine Deformities
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pinched Nerve in Back
Polyneuropathy
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Sjögren's Syndrome
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spinal Compression Fracture
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Stenosis
Spine and Back Procedures
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation
Spine Deformities
Spine Dislocation
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondyloepimetaphyseal Dysplasia With Multiple Dislocations
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis Cervical Without Myelopathy
Sports Injuries
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thoracic Disc Disorders
Thoracic Disorders
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Upper Back Pain
Vertebral Compression Fractures
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matthew Swann, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275893760
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Southwestern At Dallas
    Internship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Swann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Swann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

