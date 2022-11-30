Dr. Matthew Swann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Swann, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Swann, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with North Central Baptist Hospital and Resolute Health Hospital.
Dr. Swann works at
Locations
The Orthopaedic Institute400 Concord Plaza Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 804-5400
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Ridgewood19138 Us Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday11:30am - 7:30pmTuesday11:30am - 7:30pmWednesday11:30am - 7:30pmThursday11:30am - 7:30pmFriday11:30am - 7:30pm
TSAOG Orthopaedics - New Braunfels601 Creekside Xing # 106, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group - Medical Center2829 Babcock Rd Ste 700, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 281-9595Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
TSAOG Orthopaedics Quarry Area3327 Research Plz Ste 404, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- Resolute Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was very worried about what was wrong with my back and how it would be treated but Dr Swann put me totally at ease. He explained what had happened and how it would be repaired. Everything went just as he he described and I am well on my way to recovery. I would recommend him to anyone with spine problems!
About Dr. Matthew Swann, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
- University Of Texas Southwestern At Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Georgetown University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swann works at
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Swann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swann.
