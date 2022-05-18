Dr. Matthew Surgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Surgan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Surgan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Surgan works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrinology Associates of NJ9 Auer Ct, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 390-6666
-
2
Manalapan Medical345 US Highway 9 Ste 8, Englishtown, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 845-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Surgan?
Dr Surgan is excellent, very friendly and very serious about his work, and because he recently went the extra mile for me, he caught something potentially serious which needed further tests. I have been with Dr Surgan for 14 years and though I do not live near his practice any longer, I still go out of my way to see him and will continue to do so. 5 Stars and BEYOND!
About Dr. Matthew Surgan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871798579
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Surgan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Surgan accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Surgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Surgan works at
Dr. Surgan has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Surgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Surgan speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Surgan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Surgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Surgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.