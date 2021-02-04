Overview

Dr. Matthew Strausburg, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.



Dr. Strausburg works at Greenwood Dermatology in Greenwood, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.