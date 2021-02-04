Dr. Matthew Strausburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strausburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Strausburg, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
Greenwood Dermatology92 S Park Blvd, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 848-0001Monday6:00am - 4:00pmTuesday6:00am - 4:00pmWednesday6:00am - 4:00pmThursday6:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I had a new skin problem on my abdomen. He prescribed two different creams and an anti-fungal powder to take care of the problem.
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1093057911
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- St Vincent Hosp
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Indiana University
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
