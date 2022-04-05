Dr. Matthew Stover, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Stover, DO
Overview
Dr. Matthew Stover, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Med.
A.T. Still University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Stover works at
Locations
Orthoclinic THSPP610 Chestnut St, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 766-7515
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Memorial Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
If I could leave more than 5 stars for Dr. Stover & staff, I absolutely would! Dr. Stover and his office staff are some of the best in the field. They make sure you are taken care of not only efficiently, but also effectively! Thankful my PCP referred me to this Ortho office.
About Dr. Matthew Stover, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Carilion Health Syst Roanoke Meml Hosp
- Southpointe Cleveland Clin Hlth Sys
- Kirksville College of Osteopathic Med. A.T. Still University of Health Sciences
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stover has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stover accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stover works at
Dr. Stover has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stover. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stover.
