Dr. Matthew Stottle, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, NE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Chi Health Lakeside.
Bellevue Clinic2206 Longo Dr Ste 201, Bellevue, NE 68005 Directions (402) 614-1999Friday9:00am - 12:00pm
Midwest Pain Clinic825 N 90th St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 391-7246Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Pain Centers of the Midlands Dba13340 California St Ste 201, Omaha, NE 68154 Directions (402) 614-1999
Omaha Pain Physicians LLC2808 S 80th Ave Ste 230, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 614-1999
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Lakeside
Dr Stottle is a very considerate and knowledgeable physician who really cares about making sure his patients get the best care possible
- John H Stroger Hosp
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- University Of Nebraska
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Stottle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stottle accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stottle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stottle has seen patients for Coccygeal Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stottle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Stottle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stottle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stottle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stottle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.