Overview

Dr. Matthew Stopper, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Stopper works at Great Valley Cardiology Assocs in Scranton, PA with other offices in Waymart, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.