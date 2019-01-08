Dr. Matthew Stopper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stopper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Stopper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Stopper, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Stopper works at
Locations
Great Valley Cardiology Associates746 Jefferson Ave Ste 305, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 342-1776
Scranton Cardiovascular Physician Services LLC743 Jefferson Ave Ste 305, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 342-1776
Great Valley Cardiology677 Roosevelt Hwy, Waymart, PA 18472 Directions (570) 342-1776
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
excellent doctor and thankful to have a professional that really cares in this area of PA.. great staff!!
About Dr. Matthew Stopper, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1659467330
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
