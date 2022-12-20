Dr. Matthew Stonestreet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stonestreet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Stonestreet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Stonestreet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSIDADE LUTERANA DO BRASIL (ULBRA) / FACULDADE DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Union Hospital.
Dr. Stonestreet works at
Locations
-
1
OMNI Orthopaedics4760 Belpar St NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 492-9200Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Sun City West14520 W Granite Valley Dr Ste 210, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 537-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Aultman Orrville Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Actions Healthcare Management
- Aetna
- Alfa Insurance Company
- Alta Health Network
- Altec
- Ameriben
- American Republic
- AmeriPlan
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona Medical Network
- Arizona PHCS
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- AZ Health Concepts
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Banner Health
- Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Concepts
- Benesight
- Berkshire Life Insurance Company of America
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Broadspire
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Care Credit
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremark Pharmacy
- Carrington
- CHAMPVA
- Chandler Group
- Christian Care
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- CNA
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- Compusys
- Concentra
- Conseco
- CopperPoint Mutual
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- CRS
- Delta Dental
- EBMS
- El Paso First Health Plan
- Employers Dental Service
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Global Excel Insurance
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Health Blink HCA
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Healthcare Connect
- HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
- HealthCare Partners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Integra Physician Network
- Ironwood Cancer and Research Center
- Kaiser Permanente
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- LifeWise
- Lincoln
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Lutheran Preferred
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Maricopa Managed Care
- Marsh Affinity Group Services
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medlife
- MedPartners
- Mercy Care
- Merge Healthcare
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- Midwest Life
- Monumental Life Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE)
- National Care Network
- National Roofers Union & Employers Joint Health & Welfare Fund
- Network Platinum Plus
- New York Life
- Northwestern Insurance Company
- One Health
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Pinal/Gila LTC
- Portamedic
- Premier Group Insurance
- Prime Health Imaging
- Prime Health Services
- Principal Life
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Private Small Business Insurance
- Providence Health Plans
- Prudential
- Pyramid Life
- SCAN Health Plan
- Secure Care Indemnity
- Select Med
- Self Pay
- Sierra Choice
- Sliding Scale
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Standard Insurance Company
- State Farm
- Sturm Ruger & Co.
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- TPA
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Ucare
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
- Unum
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Wausau Benefits
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Western Health Advantage
- Worker's Compensation
- WPS Health Insurance
- Yavapai Long Term Care
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stonestreet?
I’ve seen Dr Stonestreet on more than one occasion. He’s very knowledgeable with a great bedside manner. Will continue to travel from South Florida to Canton Ohio to see the physicians at Omni.
About Dr. Matthew Stonestreet, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1417143520
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDADE LUTERANA DO BRASIL (ULBRA) / FACULDADE DE MEDICINA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stonestreet has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stonestreet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stonestreet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stonestreet works at
Dr. Stonestreet has seen patients for Shoulder Dislocation, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stonestreet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Stonestreet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stonestreet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stonestreet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stonestreet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.