Dr. Matthew Stoddard, DPM is accepting new patients.
Dr. Matthew Stoddard, DPM
Overview
Dr. Matthew Stoddard, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Spanish Fork, UT. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Stoddard works at
Locations
Spanish Fork Office336 W 100 S, Spanish Fork, UT 84660 Directions (385) 225-0961Saturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Summit Foot and Ankle Specialists1355 N University Ave Ste 125, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 374-3010
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stoddard is a great physician. He takes the time to really listen and is very knowledgeable. He also goes out of his way to make sure you understand your diagnosis and treatment plan. He’s an excellent teacher and truly cares about his patients. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Matthew Stoddard, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285023556
Education & Certifications
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoddard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stoddard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoddard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoddard has seen patients for Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoddard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stoddard speaks Spanish.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoddard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoddard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoddard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoddard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.