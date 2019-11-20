See All Family Doctors in Bardstown, KY
Dr. Matthew Stiles, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Matthew Stiles, MD

Family Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Matthew Stiles, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bardstown, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Flaget Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Stiles works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Bardstown, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine
    3615 E John Rowan Blvd Ste 104, Bardstown, KY 40004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin
  • Flaget Memorial Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Stiles?

Nov 20, 2019
Great DR sets down with you
— Nov 20, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Matthew Stiles, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Stiles, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stiles to family and friends

Dr. Stiles' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Stiles

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Stiles, MD.

About Dr. Matthew Stiles, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1730186974
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • St Elizabeth Med Ctr
Residency
Internship
  • Pitt Meml Hosp
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Matthew Stiles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stiles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stiles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stiles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stiles works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Bardstown, KY. View the full address on Dr. Stiles’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stiles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stiles.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stiles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stiles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Matthew Stiles, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.