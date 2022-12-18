Overview

Dr. Matthew Stewart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Stewart works at The Hughston Clinic, P.C. in Columbus, GA with other offices in Auburn, AL, Dothan, AL, Lagrange, GA, Macon, GA and Phenix City, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.