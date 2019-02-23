Dr. Matthew Stevenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Stevenson, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Stevenson, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Stevenson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rieder Building1701 3rd St SE Ste 201, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 697-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stevenson?
I've had a lot of experience with several different neurologist's and Dr Stevenson is by far my favorite. He cares about you, is very professional, and informative. I highly recommend him. Thank you Dr Stevenson!!
About Dr. Matthew Stevenson, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1699975649
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Clinical Neurophysiology - EEG/Epilepsy track
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center - Neurology
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevenson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevenson works at
Dr. Stevenson has seen patients for Migraine, Essential Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevenson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.