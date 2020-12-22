Dr. Matthew Steele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Steele, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Steele, MD is an Urology Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Piedmont Walton Hospital and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Steele works at
Locations
-
1
Athens Area Urology1150 Golden Way, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Directions (706) 612-9401
-
2
Athens Area Urology2142 W Broad St Bldg 200, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 612-9401Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Piedmont Walton Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steele?
Dr. Steele has been extraordinary in treating my husband with a diagnosis of testicular cancer. Visits were prompt, as were test results, surgery, and follow up. Communication was rapid and we felt thoroughly informed through out the process. We would recommend his care to anyone facing the same challenge.
About Dr. Matthew Steele, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1508180324
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- University Of Georgia
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steele has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steele accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steele works at
Dr. Steele has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Steele. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.