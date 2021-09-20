Dr. Matthew Steehler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steehler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Steehler, MD
Dr. Matthew Steehler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi and South Texas Surgical Hospital.
Ear, Nose, & Throat Associates of Corpus Christi, P.A.3318 S ALAMEDA ST, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 268-3101
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- South Texas Surgical Hospital
He’s so nice and FINE! Hard to believe he’s a doctor. He can check out my tonsils anytime. LOL
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Steehler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steehler has seen patients for Ear Ache, Otitis Media and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steehler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
