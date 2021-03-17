Dr. Starr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Starr, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Starr, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Starr works at
Locations
Upmc Presbyterian200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 648-2022
Heart & Vascular Institute1350 Locust St Ste 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 232-8840
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Start treated my father with the utmost compassion and respect. We fully credit him with dad’s quick recovery. Excellent physician, highly recommend.
About Dr. Matthew Starr, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1831355106
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
