Overview

Dr. Matthew Standridge, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Standridge works at TMH Family Medicine Residency Program in Tallahassee, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.