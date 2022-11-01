See All General Surgeons in Houston, TX
General Surgery
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Matthew St Laurent, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. St Laurent works at Northwest EndoSurgical in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Stomach Tumor, Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest EndoSurgical
    10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 230, Houston, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3618

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Stomach Tumor
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair

Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Roux-En-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 01, 2022
    Dr. Laurent seemed genuinely interested in my health and spent a significant amount of time to explain my diagnosis thoroughly, along with providing several remediating options with varying associated costs and benefits (pros/cons). His recommended solutions were focused on mitigating my condition, rather than just treating my symptoms, unlike most GI doctors tend to do. I was very impressed by his wealth of knowledge and the fact that I never felt rushed during my Q&A. In addition, my appointment was on-time and the front office staff were very professional and amiable. I totally recommend Dr. St. Laurent for the most comprehensive, efficient, and positive patient experience! ??
    Jay Moczulski — Nov 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matthew St Laurent, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700858909
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Service Center - San Antonio
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Service Center - San Antonio
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Texas Texas A&M University College of Medicine
    Medical Education

