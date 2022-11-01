Overview

Dr. Matthew St Laurent, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. St Laurent works at Northwest EndoSurgical in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Stomach Tumor, Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.