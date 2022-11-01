Dr. Matthew St Laurent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. St Laurent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew St Laurent, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew St Laurent, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. St Laurent works at
Locations
Northwest EndoSurgical10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 230, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 805-3618
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Laurent seemed genuinely interested in my health and spent a significant amount of time to explain my diagnosis thoroughly, along with providing several remediating options with varying associated costs and benefits (pros/cons). His recommended solutions were focused on mitigating my condition, rather than just treating my symptoms, unlike most GI doctors tend to do. I was very impressed by his wealth of knowledge and the fact that I never felt rushed during my Q&A. In addition, my appointment was on-time and the front office staff were very professional and amiable. I totally recommend Dr. St. Laurent for the most comprehensive, efficient, and positive patient experience! ??
About Dr. Matthew St Laurent, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1700858909
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Service Center - San Antonio
- University of Texas Health Service Center - San Antonio
- Texas Texas A&M University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. St Laurent has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. St Laurent accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. St Laurent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. St Laurent works at
Dr. St Laurent has seen patients for Excision of Stomach Tumor, Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. St Laurent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. St Laurent. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St Laurent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. St Laurent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. St Laurent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.