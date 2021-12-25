Dr. Matthew Sprowl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprowl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Sprowl, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Sprowl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.
Locations
Dayton Glaucoma and Cataract Consultants Inc.1222 S Patterson Blvd Ste 300, Dayton, OH 45402 Directions (937) 224-0024
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sprowl has been my provider for 20+ years. He is an excellent physician and an expert in his field. The office is conveniently located and has easy access. Staff is always friendly. I highly recommend this doctor!
About Dr. Matthew Sprowl, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sprowl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sprowl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sprowl has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sprowl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprowl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprowl.
