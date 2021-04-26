Dr. Matthew Spinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Spinn, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Spinn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Spinn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Houston Office915 Gessner Rd Ste 850, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 461-1026
-
2
Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center921 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 242-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spinn?
I lucked into getting treated by Dr. Spinn and I think he is fantastic physician. He treated me during a Upper GI procedure and afterwards explained what he did and what the treatment options are. I feel very grateful to have found him.
About Dr. Matthew Spinn, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1598873705
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spinn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spinn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spinn works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Spinn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.