Dr. Matthew Spellman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Spellman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Spellman works at
Locations
St Louis Urological Surgeons Inc.12855 N 40 Dr Ste 375, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 567-6071Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Neurosurgical Associates of St Louis LLC112 Piper Hill Dr Ste 12, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 939-7990Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
The Foot and Ankle Center Sunset Hills3844 S Lindbergh Blvd Ste 220, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 567-6071
Urology of St Louis Inc6812 State Route 162 Ste 200, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 288-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've see Dr. Spellman for several years now. From my first visit he seemed not only interested in medically for urological issues but also as a person. I quickly saw him as an excellent physician who is honest and communicates very well but also as a friend. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Matthew Spellman, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1205810520
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spellman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spellman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spellman works at
Dr. Spellman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spellman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Spellman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spellman.
