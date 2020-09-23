See All Pediatricians in Belleville, NJ
Dr. Matthew Speesler, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Speesler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Speesler works at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, NJ with other offices in North Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clara Maass Medical Center
    1 Clara Maass Dr Ste 400, Belleville, NJ 07109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 629-8887
  2. 2
    PrimeTime Pediatrics
    1440 How Ln Ste 2C, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 629-8793

Hospital Affiliations
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 23, 2020
Forty years ago,Dr.Matt was my daughter Laurie and Jamie's,first doctor ! He was fantastic as a new doctor,with compassion,expert professionalism and a loving nature, all those years ago! Now my daughters are grown,married loving women .We all live in Boston Harbor,and wonder if Dr. Matt still remembers the Kalb Family. We remember him and send him the best!!
Barbara,Laurie and Jamie Kalb — Sep 23, 2020
About Dr. Matthew Speesler, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1861428880
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Umdnj R W Johnson Med School
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Matthew Speesler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speesler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Speesler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Speesler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Speesler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speesler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Speesler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Speesler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

