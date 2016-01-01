Dr. Matthew Spanier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spanier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Spanier, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Spanier, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Park Rapids, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHI St. Joseph's Health, Chi Health Lakeside and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Spanier works at
Locations
-
1
CHI St Joseph's Health600 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spanier?
About Dr. Matthew Spanier, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1225425432
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Emergency Medicine and Internal Medicine - Critical Care Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Joseph's Health
- Chi Health Lakeside
- St. Luke's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Spanier using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Spanier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spanier works at
Dr. Spanier has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spanier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spanier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spanier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.