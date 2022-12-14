See All Urologists in South Pasadena, FL
Urology
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Matthew Sorensen, MD is an Urology Specialist in South Pasadena, FL. They graduated from The University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Dr. Sorensen works at Pinellas Urology in South Pasadena, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pinellas Urology
    1401 Pasadena Ave S Ste 4, South Pasadena, FL 33707 (727) 382-5323
    Pinellas Urology, a Division of Urology Specialists
    5747 38th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33710 (727) 382-5324
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
  • HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital
  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Function Test
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Bladder Function Test
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening

Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 14, 2022
    He was able to get me in to the office listened and he heard what I was saying. Good bedside manners.
    — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Sorensen, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811378219
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The University of Tennessee Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • The University Of Florida College Of Medicine
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.