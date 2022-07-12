Dr. Matthew Soff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Soff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Soff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Soff works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Central Broward8329 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 627-1617
Hospital Affiliations
- Florida Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- America's Health Choice
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- Careplus
- CareSource
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Sanus Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Total Health Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health and Wellness Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soff?
Dr. Soff is a warm and caring individual. Speaking with him is like speaking with a trusted confidant. He is thorough, thoughtful, courteous and professional.
About Dr. Matthew Soff, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1720053044
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeths Hosp Tufts University
- St Elizabeths Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Boston Univ
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soff works at
Dr. Soff has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Soff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.