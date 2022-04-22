Dr. Matthew Soape, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soape is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Soape, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Soape, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lubbock, TX.
Dr. Soape works at
Locations
-
1
Matthew P. Soape, M.D.3814 22nd Pl, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-0000Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- Nor-lea Hospital District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soape?
Went well - a print out of what doctor said would be great for us that have hearing problems - as well as a email I can’t seem to find - other than that great doctor
About Dr. Matthew Soape, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1477815124
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soape accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soape has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soape works at
Dr. Soape has seen patients for Hernia, Duodenal Ulcer and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soape on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Soape. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soape.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soape, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soape appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.