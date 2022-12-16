Overview

Dr. Matthew Snyder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY-PURDUE UNIVERSITY / INDIANAPOLIS and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Snyder works at Fort Wayne Orthopedics in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Bluffton, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.