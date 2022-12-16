Dr. Matthew Sniegowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sniegowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Sniegowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Sniegowski, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and University Health Truman Medical Center.
Dr. Sniegowski works at
Locations
-
1
Leawood Eye Center11261 Nall Ave, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 261-2020Wednesday8:00am -Thursday8:00am -
-
2
University Health Pharmacy2101 Charlotte St Ste 190, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (816) 404-3900Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Northland Eye Center5811 Nw Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64154 Directions (913) 261-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Independence Eye Center4741 S Arrowhead Dr Ste B, Independence, MO 64055 Directions (913) 261-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- University Health Truman Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews

I read nothing but wonderful reviews about Dr. Sniegowski and they were all true. He completely explained what is wrong and clearly explained my options. He is very professional, approachable and likeable.
About Dr. Matthew Sniegowski, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1033360094
Education & Certifications
- Oculofacial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- University of Colorado Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Institute
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Michigan State University
- Ophthalmology
