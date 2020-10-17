Dr. Matthew Smolin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smolin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Smolin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Smolin, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They completed their fellowship with Walter Reed Army Medical Center
Dr. Smolin works at
Locations
Kerrville301 Junction Hwy Ste 220, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 896-3730
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smolin is extremely professional and communicative. He was very concise. He is also highly skilled and the people in our community are blessed to have him. He performed a left main stent on my husband when it became clear that a transfer to another hospital for bypass surgery was not going to be feasible based on my husband’s physical reaction to said transfer. This man is a truly remarkable and my family is forever grateful.
About Dr. Matthew Smolin, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1821041245
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smolin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smolin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smolin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smolin has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smolin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Smolin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smolin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smolin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smolin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.