Dr. Matthew Smith, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Smith, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Wellington Regional Campus1447 Medical Park Blvd Ste 205, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 798-2425
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor.
About Dr. Matthew Smith, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1952320897
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
- UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dickinson College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
