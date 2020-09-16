Overview

Dr. Matthew Smith, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Gastro Health in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.