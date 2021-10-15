Dr. Matthew Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Progress West Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
Washington University20 Progress Point Pkwy, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (314) 514-3570
Milliken Hand Rehabilitation Center - Chesterfield Orthopedic Outpatient Center14532 South Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 514-3500
Barnes-jewish West County Hospital12634 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Progress West Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First and foremost, Dr. Smith is an exceptional surgeon. Along with that, he makes sure all of your questions are answered, and is very caring and compassionate. He deserves more than 5 stars in my book!
About Dr. Matthew Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.