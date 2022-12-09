Dr. Matthew Siskosky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siskosky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Siskosky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Siskosky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Siskosky works at
Locations
-
1
Beaumont Orthopaedic Center26025 Lahser Rd Fl 2, Southfield, MI 48033 Directions (248) 280-8550Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - Royal Oak30575 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 280-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siskosky?
This was the most efficient apt I have been to in years from scheduling, check-in, x-rays, and time spent with Dr Siskosky. Extremely pleasant experience.
About Dr. Matthew Siskosky, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1528018678
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siskosky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siskosky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siskosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siskosky works at
Dr. Siskosky has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Glenoid Labrum Tear and Rotator Cuff Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siskosky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Siskosky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siskosky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siskosky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siskosky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.