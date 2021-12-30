Dr. Matthew Sipple, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sipple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Sipple, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Sipple, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED.
River of Life Chiropractic Inc.2104 ZIMMERLY RD, Erie, PA 16509 Directions (814) 454-1085
Center for Focused Care3250 W Lake Rd Ste 2, Erie, PA 16505 Directions (814) 790-4567
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr Sipple is very knowledge and accommodating. He knows his stuff and he's the only psychiatrist to see.
About Dr. Matthew Sipple, DO
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Millcreek Community Hospital
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- GANNON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Sipple has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sipple accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sipple has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sipple. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sipple.
