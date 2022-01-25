Dr. Matthew Simmons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Simmons, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Simmons, MD is an Urology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Prineville.
Dr. Simmons works at
Locations
-
1
AU Medical Center (Outpatient Psychiatry)1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Prineville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simmons?
This Dr is GOOD !
About Dr. Matthew Simmons, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1487826244
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Found
- Stanford University
- Spring Hill College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simmons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simmons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simmons works at
Dr. Simmons has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simmons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simmons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.