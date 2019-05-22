Dr. Matthew Sideman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sideman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Sideman, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Sideman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Utah
Dr. Sideman works at
Locations
-
1
UTH Westover Hills- Family Medicine11212 State Highway 151 Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 450-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
- Texas Vista Medical Center
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sideman?
Dr. Sideman is very knowledgeable. He is very attentive to the symptoms of his patients. He is a good listener and a skilled/experienced surgeon.
About Dr. Matthew Sideman, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1386614774
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Austin College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sideman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sideman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sideman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sideman works at
Dr. Sideman has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sideman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sideman speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sideman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sideman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sideman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sideman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.