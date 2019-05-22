Overview

Dr. Matthew Sideman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Utah



Dr. Sideman works at UTH Westover Hills- Family Medicine in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.