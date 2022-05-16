See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Matthew Shlapack, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Shlapack, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Shlapack works at CIMA Acupuncture in Orlando, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Endocrinology
    11616 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 205, Orlando, FL 32825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 601-5308
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Endocrinology and Adult Medicine
    4701 N Federal Hwy Ste A27, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 938-9966

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    May 16, 2022
    Wow! Not sure these poor reviews are of the same doctor I saw. My experience, over 3 appointments, has been great. Dr. Shlapack listened to all my concerns, and was very reassuring. I am shocked to read these other reviews that are so low. I look forward to following up with him next year!
    Kristine — May 16, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Shlapack, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1982729109
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Maryland, College Park
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Shlapack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shlapack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shlapack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shlapack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shlapack has seen patients for Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shlapack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Shlapack. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shlapack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shlapack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shlapack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

