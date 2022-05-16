Overview

Dr. Matthew Shlapack, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Shlapack works at CIMA Acupuncture in Orlando, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.