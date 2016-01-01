See All Plastic Surgeons in La Crosse, WI
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Matthew Sherrill, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in La Crosse, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse.

Dr. Sherrill works at Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse in La Crosse, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse
    800 West Ave S Fl 1, La Crosse, WI 54601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 292-9039

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Breast Reduction
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Breast Reduction
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Big Ears
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon

About Dr. Matthew Sherrill, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 24 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1972722247
Education & Certifications

  • U Minn
  • U NC Sch Med
  • U NC Sch Med|Wilford Hall Medical Center, Lackland AFB
  • Texas A&M College of Medicine
  • Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Matthew Sherrill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sherrill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sherrill works at Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse in La Crosse, WI. View the full address on Dr. Sherrill’s profile.

Dr. Sherrill has seen patients for Wound Repair and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherrill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Sherrill has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherrill.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherrill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherrill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

