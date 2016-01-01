Dr. Matthew Sherrill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Sherrill, MD
Dr. Matthew Sherrill, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in La Crosse, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse.
Dr. Sherrill works at
Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse800 West Ave S Fl 1, La Crosse, WI 54601 Directions (608) 292-9039
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
About Dr. Matthew Sherrill, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1972722247
Education & Certifications
- U Minn
- U NC Sch Med
- U NC Sch Med|Wilford Hall Medical Center, Lackland AFB
- Texas A&M College of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse
