Overview

Dr. Matthew Shahbandi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.



Dr. Shahbandi works at New Jersey Urology in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.