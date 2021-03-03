Dr. Matthew Shahbandi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahbandi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Shahbandi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Shahbandi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.
Dr. Shahbandi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Matthew Shahbandi, MD1033 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 473-5700Monday9:00am - 2:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Matthew Shahbandi, MD1211 Hamburg Tpke Ste 300, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 831-0011Monday9:00am - 2:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 7:00pmThursday11:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shahbandi?
Dr. Shanbandi has been my urologist for years, and I wouldn't want to go to anyone else. He has a great professional and friendly demeanor and is always straightforward with the truth and your choices. He has never made me feel forced to do any procedures and has ever clearly explained my options and allowed me to choose. I would highly recommend him. His nurses and technicians are super friendly and professional and make me feel at ease!
About Dr. Matthew Shahbandi, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Persian, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1912969379
Education & Certifications
- Great Ormond St Hosp Sick Chldn
- Umass Memorial Med Ctr-Memorial Camp
- Umass Memorial Medical Center Inc
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahbandi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahbandi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahbandi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahbandi works at
Dr. Shahbandi has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahbandi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shahbandi speaks Persian, Polish, Russian and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahbandi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahbandi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahbandi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahbandi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.