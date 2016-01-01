Dr. Matthew Sewell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sewell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Sewell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Sewell, MD is a dermatologist in Houston, TX. Dr. Sewell completed a residency at Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia (Dermatology Residency). He currently practices at WISE Dermatology and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Sewell is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
WISE Dermatology13333 Dotson Rd Ste 140, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 975-0585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Houston Methodist in the Woodlands (DermSurgery Associates)7515 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 791-1453
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Matthew Sewell, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Pediatric Dermatology & Laser Fellowship)
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia (Dermatology Residency)
- University of Texas Health Sciences Center - San Antonio (Pediatric Internship)
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center - Shreveport (Doctor of Medicine)
- University of Louisiana at Monroe
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Texas Children's Hospital
