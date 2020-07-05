Dr. Matthew Selmon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Selmon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Selmon, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Southwestern Medical School|Univ. Of Texas Southwestern|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Locations
Austin Heart801 W 38th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-5363
Austin Heart - Central Park900 W 38th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 831-7800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Austin Heart - St. Mark's Pl2 Saint Marks Pl Ste 160, La Grange, TX 78945 Directions (979) 476-9374
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Hospital of Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
He was recommended by a friend many years ago and I have been happy with him and his nurse!
About Dr. Matthew Selmon, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Southwestern Medical School|Univ. Of Texas Southwestern|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
